Voltarians have been ousted from the NDC- Anita De-Soso

news

People from the Volta Region have been ousted from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jemima Anita De-Soso has said.

READ MORE: Ofosu-Ampofo wins NDC chairmanship race

She made the ethnocentric comments after she lost the National Organiser position to Joshua Akamba.

The Volta Region is the stronghold of the NDC.

"I have lost but I am not sad," the first vice chairperson of the NDC told Joy News.

“They have removed all the voltarians from the game. There is no voltarian in the game, think about it.”

Had Anita won the election, she would have been the first ever female women's organiser for the NDC.

READ MORE: 'Several factors involved' caused my defeat- Fred Agbenyo

She previously served as a deputy propaganda secretary, women's organiser and she is currently the first vice chairperson of the party.