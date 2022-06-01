He said on Atinka TV on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, that the situation has blocked the minority parties in Ghana from becoming the third force in Ghana’s elections as they are unable to raise resources to the level of the two leading parties.
Vote-buying by NDC and NPP threatening minority political parties — Kofi Akpaloo
The two major political parties the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have over the years engaged in vote-buying because they are resourceful, the 2020 flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana LPG, Kofi Akpaloo has said.
According to him, until the situation is addressed by the state, it will be difficult for the smaller parties to rub shoulders with the NDC and the NPP in elections.
"The major political parties go into vote-buying. That is the biggest challenge. There is so much vote-buying and the vote-buying cuts across the political parties' leaders," he said.
He also blamed the media for not offering equal opportunities to the lesser-known political parties.
"The media is also focused on the NPP and the NDC. We invite you for programmes you don’t come to, we send people to your shows you don’t give them the opportunity," he said.
