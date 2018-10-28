Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congress

news

The national youth and women's organiser congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been rocked with voting buying.

Delegates were induced with goodies such as cash, gas cookers, shoes, mobile phones among others.

The congress was to elect the national youth organiser and national women's organiser for the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

Dr Hannah Bissiw was elected national women's organiser while George Opare Addo, aka, Pablo emerged as the women's organiser.

Pablo served as the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North under the Mahama administration while Dr Bissiw served as a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture under John Mills administration.