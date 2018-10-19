Vote for me to scare the NPP - Mahama to NDC delegates

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama, has tasked delegates of the party to endorse him massively at the upcoming Delegates Congress in December.

He said his victory will put fear down the spine of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former President said this at the beginning of his 5-day campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

“Vote massively so that our brothers in the NPP will know that we are serious,” he said.

Mr Mahama also said the electoral defeat of the NDC in 2016 was divinely orchestrated to give Ghanaians an opportunity to witness the bad governance of the Nana Addo-led NPP.

The campaign tours of Mahama has seen him in the Central, Northern Region, Upper East Region and the Upper West Region.

He told the delegates that the monumental defeat of the NDC in the 2016 elections afforded the party to take stock and reorganise ahead of the next elections.

The NDC will vote on December 7 to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections. John Mahama will be contesting along twelve (12) other aspirants.