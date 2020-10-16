She said this due to the fact that the opposition party has the interest of women at the core of its policies.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman, who is the running mate of the NDC said the party holds women in high esteem and is focused on seeing them succeed.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the comments at a durbar of chiefs at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

“When you take a look at our manifesto, it was put together with you in mind, everyone is included.

“If you’re a school-going child who cannot vote, you’re included.

“If you’re a farmer, if you’re an Okada operator, if you’re a taxi driver, you’re included.

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

“If you’re a fisherman or trader, you’re included.

“So, our focus is on everyone,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that people vote because they crave development, noting that the NDC’s peoples’ manifesto is centred on every facet of the lives of Ghanaians.