Vote of censure against Ofori-Atta fails as Majority stage a walkout

The New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament who were not in support of the motion staged a walkout earlier.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Mensah, who led the walkout said the Majority caucus will not support the censure motion describing it as baseless and politically motivated.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaking on the floor noted that the censure motion by the NDC side was intended to embarrass the Finance Minister.

“You (the Minority) want us to follow you on this misadventure. Mr. Speaker, like Pontius Pilate did, we will wash our hands of this”, he stated.

There have been many calls for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign or be sacked due to his abysmal performance in the management of the economy.

About 80 MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party held a press conference asking the President to sack his cousin, failure of which they will not support government business going forward.

The NDC MPs also filed a censure motion demanding the removal of the Finance Minister following which the Speaker referred it to an 8-member ad-hoc committee for a hearing.

The Committee subsequently presented its report to Parliament on November 25, 2022.

It was then tabled in the order paper for debate and subsequent vote on Thursday, December 8.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ofori-Atta says he has done no wrong. He has absolved himself of the allegations leveled against him by the Minority.

Ken Ofori-Atta said the NDC group cannot substantiate their claims against him.

Contributing to the debate on the report of the ad-hoc committee that probed the censure motion, he said the action has made the country’s democracy stronger.