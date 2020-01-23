He said since the NDC is protesting against the compilation of the register, they can decide not to participate since its not compulsory.

”The good people of this country shouldn’t be deceived by this deception of evil NDC, they can decide to boycott the upcoming new voter’s register exercise we don’t care."

"We are waiting for the Electoral Commission to come out with the days and plan for the movement of their machines and the periods for the registration exercise for us to get ourselves registered,” he said on Kingdom FM.

He stressed that elections and registration are not compulsory so the NDC can stay on the old register if they believe the new one is unnecessary and needless.

The EC plans to start the registration from 18 April and end it on May 30.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey to the Daily Graphic.

Giving details of the EC’s calendar of activities, he said it would deploy 8,000 registration devices to cover the 32,000 polling stations across the country.

He explained that the EC would use the cluster system for the registration, where four polling stations would form a cluster.