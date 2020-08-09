Until this admission by the party’s leader, the NDC has kicked against the process right from the idea stage, fought it through to the Supreme Court but the Electoral Commission eventually had its way.

Despite violence and allegations of suppression as well as registration of foreigners which the EC has begun investigating, Mr Mahama said the NDC’s expectations have been met so far.

“I think the exercise met our expectations… [Over 16 million registrants] is within the range that one would have expected,” the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate said Sunday, August 9, 2020, in an interview.

The Facebook Live interview in Kete Krachi in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region is part of activities on his tour of the Region.

“Initially we had strong objections to compiling a new register. We believe that we could use the old register because by ages of registers it [the old register] was still relatively young and because we had not done the population census, we said that ‘why don’t we use this one and if we do the population census we will have an accurate data and then we could go ahead and do it,’” he explained in the interview hosted by XYZ TV and Woezor TV.

The EC revealed that biometric data of 16,663,669 Ghanaians have been captured in the just ended compilation exercise of a new voter register as of August 6, 2020, ahead of the December 7 polls.