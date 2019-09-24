The aggrieved youth who destroyed properties in the office claimed they have been neglected by the government in terms of employment since assuming power.

The youth allegedly destroyed furniture and some documents in the party office.

Aggrieved Sagnarigu NPP youth vandalise office

They accused the Northern Regional Chairman Mohammed Bantima Adam Samba popularly known as 'Chairman do all' and the Regional Organizer Alhaji Rashid COP for neglecting them whenever there are job opportunities and other benefits for the party such as tickets to Hajj.

Some of the irate youth who spoke to the media claimed they were side-stepped in the National Identification Authority (NIA) recruitment exercise in the constituency.

An angry youth who spoke on behalf of the group said they can no longer tolerate the discrimination by the party against them.

Abubakari Thahiru Saalana said, "when they gave a chance for police recruitment we were ignored, then they brought fire service recruitment opportunities and we were neglected as well."