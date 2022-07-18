Watch video: Angry youth hoot and chase Suame MP Kyei Mensah-Bonsu out of town

Reports stated that the MP who doubles as the Majority leader in Parliament during a working visit to the industrial enclave was greeted with the shock of his life when the angry artisans hooted at him, chanting war songs to register their displeasure over what they describe as lack of infrastructural development in the area.

The protest by the artisans and residents of the area comes in the wake of deplorable roads in the area.

Last week, some aggrieved residents of Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality took to the streets in protest against the government's failure to fix the roads in the area.

The demonstration, which took place on Thursday, July 14, 2022, saw residents destroying a popular elephant statue erected by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area.

Protesting against bad road networks in the area, they blocked the road to traffic for several hours to register their grievances.

The enraged residents, including drivers and commuters, said they could not sit unconcerned while dusty roads riddled with deep potholes and erosion take a toll on their health.

Some of the protestors called on the government to, without delay, deploy contractors to fix their roads.