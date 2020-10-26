A video which has gone viral on social media showed supporters of the NPP and the NDC throwing bottles as well as hauling stones and insults at each other.

It is unclear what sparked the supporters of the parties to engage in the violence.

The violence, reports stated started on the Atta Mills Highway at a popular junction known as 'One Way'.

It stated that over 20 persons have suffered varying degrees of injuries after an unknown gunman fired into NDC supporters.

Meanwhile, the Police in Jamestown has launched an investigation into the matter.

