We all support Ofori-Atta's sacking — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The NPP MPs said several efforts to have the government address the plights of their constituents about the ailing economy had proven futile and voiced their disquiet while demanding the head of the two Ministers.

Pulse Ghana

The MPs are convinced that sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana's economy.

Addressing the press on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu confirmed that a wealthy businessman approached the MPs to influence their decision.

"Even though the issue started with the group of 80 plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the position of that group, so it is no longer the cause of the 80 plus MPs. It is the agenda for the entire caucus and we are having some discussions on that," he said.

Earlier, he revealed that he was informed a businessman came to Parliament to meet some members of the majority caucus on the matter to intervene for the dismissal of Ofori-Atta.