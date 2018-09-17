We are fulfilling $1m per constituency promise - Minister

news

The Minister of Special Initiatives, Hawa Koomson has said the Akufo-Addo led government is fulfilling his $1m per constituency promise.

She said claims by the opposition that the funds are non-existent should be disregarded by Ghanaians.

“The 'one million dollar for each constituency' campaign promise by President Akufo-Addo is being implemented across the country and people are benefiting from it", she said.

She said claims by MPs of opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, that the funds are not being paid are not true.

Speaking to chiefs and people in her constituency, she admonished them to disregard any negative reportage and comments on the promise because the money, has been allocated and being used as planned.

Ms. Koomson added: "As I speak with you, contracts for the construction of boreholes and toilet facilities have been awarded across the constituencies and they are being financed through the 'one million dollar for each constituency.'”

As part of his main promises during the 2016 general elections, then candidate Akufo-Addo of the NNP promised that if elected, he will give each of the 275 constituencies in Ghana $1m each for developmental projects.

The Minister also made reference to the dams being constructed in the northern part of Ghana, warehouses being constructed in Winneba and other projects.

Ms Koomson mentioned the construction of 1,000 limited community mechanised water systems with solar pumps and 1,000 10-seater community institutional water closet bio-digester toilets with mechanised boreholes in all the 275 constituencies as some of the ongoing projects.