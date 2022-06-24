We can’t break the 8 by being acrimonious towards each other – Kufour advises NPP supporters

President Kufour said the party must ensure that the election of a flagbearer for the party is devoid of machinations and acrimony.

He explains that the system to be used for the selection of the flagbearer should be one that will validate the choice of party faithful and Ghanaians.

“In the upcoming NPP Flagbearship race, in order to achieve party unity and sustain it thereafter for victory of the party in the 2024 elections, what President Kufuor expects from the party and political hierarchies are fair and un-engineered systems and processes that would lead to a fair selection of our next NPP flagbearer.”

“This should be devoid of coercion and machinations so that the eventual selected nominee, coming out of the uncompromised freewill of the voting delegates, can easily command the support and respect of all party faithful, and indeed other Ghanaians sympathetic to our cause, towards ‘breaking the eight”, the office of the Former President said in a statement.

John Agyekum Kufuor also said he has not endorsed any flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, media reportage suggesting that he had endorsed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy, against the other aspiring candidates at the recent Peduase Valley Resort Father’s Day soiree had totally misconstrued what had transpired.

In a statement copied to the media, the former President said the comments he made about Dr. Bawumia is not an endorsement.

The Former President explained that when he had described the Veep as “a true son”, there was nothing political about his remarks or even the occasion.

