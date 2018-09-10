news

Former National Security Coordinator under the erstwhile NDC administration, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah has slammed the Akufo-Addo government over the plans to build a national cathedral.

He said such a venture will be highly misplaced looking at the current hardships in the country.

"The leadership of this country, both NPP and NDC do not think about the people who voted them into power", he said.

READ ALSO: See photos of judges residences to be demolished for national cathedral

For Nunoo-Mensah, the priority of government should be on the provision of a buoyant economy and jobs for unemployed graduates.

“What do we need national cathedral for now, don’t we have places of worship in this country?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Though the government has categorically stated that they are not funding the proposed cathedral, it has come under intense criticism from a section of Ghanaians.

The criticisms have intensified after it emerged that several buildings including the Scholarship Secretariat, Passport Office at Ridge and nine bungalows occupied by Appeals Court Judges are to be demolished as government is set to begin the construction of the cathedral.





Scores of other structures within that enclave including the Judicial Training School are also expected to be pulled down to make way for the 5,000-seater state of the art cathedral which will also include a Bible Museum and a Documentation Centre.

“Who said we want to worship God when we are hungry. We can’t serve God with an empty stomach. Let’s do the right thing first,” Nunoo-Mensah said.