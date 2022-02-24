The claim was made by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who said Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, caused the said amount to be deposited into Adwoa Safo's account.
We demand answers for what Adwoa Safo's GH¢120,000 was meant for – NDC
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has questioned the rationale behind the Chief of Staff depositing GH¢120,000 into the account of the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.
It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by the Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.
Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of Adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the E-levy.
Kennedy Agyapong made the revelations in an interview with an Accra-based Asaase radio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
But the NDC has "demanded to know the purpose for which the money was paid."
The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia in an interview on Accra FM said the NDC requested the source of the money paid to Adwoa Safo.
He said: "We are hoping the anti-corruption watching organizations are listening to the confessions of Mr. Ken Agyapong in his desperation to have his baby-mama rescind her decision to hold the party to ransom over the passage of the controversial E-levy."
"As a party, we are not letting these wanton dissipation of the state resources go unexplained, we’re going to demand answers for what the huge sum was meant for. Was it to entice the MP to make herself available in the house?" he asked.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh