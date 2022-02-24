We demand answers for what Adwoa Safo's GH¢120,000 was meant for – NDC

It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by the Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.

Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of Adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the E-levy.

Kennedy Agyapong made the revelations in an interview with an Accra-based Asaase radio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

But the NDC has "demanded to know the purpose for which the money was paid."

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia in an interview on Accra FM said the NDC requested the source of the money paid to Adwoa Safo.

He said: "We are hoping the anti-corruption watching organizations are listening to the confessions of Mr. Ken Agyapong in his desperation to have his baby-mama rescind her decision to hold the party to ransom over the passage of the controversial E-levy."