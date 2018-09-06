Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC


Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC

Adongo, a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, stormed out of the first hearing on Wednesday describing it as a “rubber stamp process.”

  • Published:
We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC play

We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority caucus in Parliament has disowned the Member of Parliament of Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo for his boycott of the collapsed banks probe.

According to Fiifi Kwetey, a ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Adongo's boycott is his personal view and doesn't represent that of the minority.

“The views he expressed earlier regarding returning assets to owners of the bank is his individual position as well. He represents none of us on the Finance committee and I can say by extension that he doesn’t represent the Minority as well", he said.

READ ALSO: Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby

"Mr. Adongo’s position “is his individual position. He does not represent the Minority.”

Adongo, a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, stormed out of the first hearing on Wednesday describing it as a “rubber stamp process.”

Fiifi Kwetey slams Bawumia on $250m to UBA play

Fiifi Kwetey slams Bawumia on $250m to UBA

 

He told the press the committee had not been furnished with requisite documents to ensure an effective probe.

“These are the documents they gave to us; statement of the banking sector, press release by the Bank of Ghana, Governor’s speech. When it comes to KPMG, they only give you conditions and opinions of uniBank", Adongo said.

The MP insisted that “those documents will give me a clearer understanding of what happened and not what the government tells me. I must read the documents and ask the Governor the appropriate questions.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'The Hawks': Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020
NDC Primaries: Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mould NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mould
Saboteurs: I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
NDC Flagbearer Race: Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct: NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself

Recommended Videos

Politics: We steal coins but NPP steals dollars - NDC MP confesses Politics We steal coins but NPP steals dollars - NDC MP confesses
Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
3 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and...bullet
4 $50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongobullet
5 Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primariesbullet
6 Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cashbullet
7 Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best...bullet
8 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
9 Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante...bullet
10 NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

NDC supporters
Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives
We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
All you need to know about Spio-Garbrah
Profile Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC
NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man