We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority caucus in Parliament has disowned the Member of Parliament of Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo for his boycott of the collapsed banks probe.

According to Fiifi Kwetey, a ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Adongo's boycott is his personal view and doesn't represent that of the minority.

“The views he expressed earlier regarding returning assets to owners of the bank is his individual position as well. He represents none of us on the Finance committee and I can say by extension that he doesn’t represent the Minority as well", he said.

READ ALSO: Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby

"Mr. Adongo’s position “is his individual position. He does not represent the Minority.”

Adongo, a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, stormed out of the first hearing on Wednesday describing it as a “rubber stamp process.”

He told the press the committee had not been furnished with requisite documents to ensure an effective probe.

“These are the documents they gave to us; statement of the banking sector, press release by the Bank of Ghana, Governor’s speech. When it comes to KPMG, they only give you conditions and opinions of uniBank", Adongo said.

The MP insisted that “those documents will give me a clearer understanding of what happened and not what the government tells me. I must read the documents and ask the Governor the appropriate questions.”