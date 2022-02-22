We need E-levy to invest in security due to turmoil in Africa – Ambrose Dery

According to him, the government was currently making an investment to secure the borders of the country due to the security turmoil existing in the sub-region.

The E-Levy, he stated was needed to invest more in the security.

He made this known during the fourth town hall meeting at Wa in the Upper West region to educate the public on the need for the introduction of the E-levy.

He said "The whole sub-region is in turmoil but we are investing money to make sure we're safe. No country outside will invest money in our safety, in our security. No one will do that. What do we do? We have to pay taxes and I have already told you. How much is it (percentage of the e-levy) all? It is not much."

The Interior Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency also claimed that the Upper West Region has become safer now compared to times past due to the investment the government made in the area of security.