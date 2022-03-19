We knew Akufo-Addo will lead us into a “disaster” - Murtala Mohammed

“Some of us knew that he won’t perform because I had dealt with him as the Secretary-General of the All-African Students Union when he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs and I’ve had several encounters with him.

“It was particularly instructive that you had someone who had been in government before. He was a Minister under President Kufuor’s administration and we ought to know that even at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, two ministries he served; he performed abysmally and the evidences are there.

“It’s very clear that as a Minister for Justice, we saw what happened when there were a lot of disastrous cases; cases that bother on his professionalism. He ought to have known that managing even a Ministry was difficult. His record, the verdict at the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General was a disaster and everybody knows that he lost several cases he even supervised,” Murtala Mohammed said.

He made these comments in an interview on Prime Morning, Friday, March 18.

To National Democratic Congress MP, Ghanaians might have gained the goodwill of President Akufo-Addo in the last two elections because of his oratory ability.

Although he contended that governance is far more daunting speaking English.

“It is not about speaking English in a funny way; it is about delivering and it is very clear [that] we are in a disaster.

Meanwhile, the country is anticipating the outcome of a crucial cabinet meeting by the government which is expected to find solutions to the current economic crisis.