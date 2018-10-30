We might be forced to form more vigilante groups - NDC

news

George Opare Addo, the newly elected National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party has no option than to form more vigilante groups to rival their opponents.

He said if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are still keeping the vigilante groups they formed prior to the 2016 general elections, then the NDC too will do same.

Speaking on Accra based radio station Citi FM, he said: "If the NPP, if the President does not disband the Invisible and Delta forces then we have no other alternative. We will have to be ready to protect ourselves".

During the regional elections of the NDC in September, the party outdoored a vigilante group called the "Hawks" in Kumasi.

READ ALSO: NDC on right path to victory in 2020 – John Mahama

Opare Addo asked if more groups like The Hawks would emerge, Mr. Addo said: “If it becomes necessary why not?”

He also reacted to the recent attacks by the Delta Force on the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Akoto Osei in Tafo-Pankrono.

“If senior ministers of state with police protection are running for their dear lives how much more an ordinary man like me", he said.

The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has already endorsed the emergence of pro-NDC vigilante groups as a “natural response” to the NPP’s refusal to disband its own vigilante groups.