Iddrisu also suggested a number of 65 as the ideal number a President should be able to appoint.
He said such a move will save the nation huge sums of money from the salaries and emoluments that will be paid to the Minsiters.
Mr Iddrisu made the proposal Wednesday morning when he delivered a solidarity message at the launch of the national public sector reform strategy in Accra.
He said the ceiling must be done with support from across the political divide in a bi-partisan manner.
President Nana Akufo-Addo was subjected to a lot of criticism by Ghanaians and civil society groups for his appointment of a monumental 110 ministers last year.
Many argued that it will be a drain on the state coffers.