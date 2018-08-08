Pulse.com.gh logo
We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu


Suggestion We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu

Iddrisu also suggested a number of 65 as the ideal number a President should be able to appoint.

  • Published:
We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu play

We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has advocated for a cap on the number of ministerial appointments by a President.

He said such a move will save the nation huge sums of money from the salaries and emoluments that will be paid to the Minsiters.

Iddrisu also suggested a number of 65 as the ideal number a President should be able to appoint.

Mr Iddrisu made the proposal Wednesday morning when he delivered a solidarity message at the launch of the national public sector reform strategy in Accra.

We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu play

We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu

 

He said the ceiling must be done with support from across the political divide in a bi-partisan manner.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was subjected to a lot of criticism by Ghanaians and civil society groups for his appointment of a monumental 110 ministers last year.

Many argued that it will be a drain on the state coffers.

