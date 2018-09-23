Pulse.com.gh logo
We need not less than 40 years to transform Ghana- John Boadu


The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need to be in power for not less than 40 years to develop Ghana, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu has said.

He said on Peace FM's ‘Kokrokoo' morning show that “we are preparing towards 2020 and it is not just 2020 we are looking towards. We know if we are here for a very long time, the country will move forward.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo leaves for Mali; UN General Assembly

“We need not less than 40 years to run this country and bring it to a level where we will all be happy."

His comments contradicts president Nana Akufo-Addo's pledge to transform Ghana within 18 months when he was the leading opposition candidate in the 2016 election.

“I am promising you that within 18 months of a new government of the NPP, under my leadership, the face of our country, Ghana, is going to change. We are going to get out of stagnation and backwardness, and move our country onto the path of progress and prosperity. We can do it. We, the Ghanaian people, have the capacity to change the circumstances of our lives," then candidate Akufo-Addo said at the Jubilee Park in Tamale.

According to John Boadu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did little to develop the country after winning power in 2008.

He said had Akufo-Addo taken over the leadership of the country when ex-president Kufour left office, the nation would have moved forward.

“If Nana Addo had continued after 2008 and had taken the baton from Kufuor, and if another NPP leader continued from him, we would have really moved forward," he said.

READ MORE: Amidu turns down petition to open criminal investigation against Mahama

“So if after 2008 Nana Addo had won and continued form where Kufuor left, today another person would have taken it from him and also taken us very far. But we left power to our brothers (the NDC), and they took us back, and now we are back in power. Anytime the NDC comes things don’t work, look at how they nearly collapsed the banking sector.”

