George Andah is the "deadliest virus in political leadership" - Awutu Senya West NPP youth

According to the youth, "Andah should accept he is the sole reason for the defeat in 2020 parliamentary elections."

The youth in a statement said the leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, "exhibited arrogance and pomposity" to the people who "assisted him to get to parliament."

The statement signed by its leader, Nenyi Kobina Quaye, said Andah assaulted constituents before the 2020 elections.

Pulse Ghana

The group stated that "George Andah is the deadliest virus ever in political leadership. He bribed his doctors to change the medical report of his own brother to say that his own brother is suffering from a hernia, just to deprive him of a legitimate opportunity he failed to secure for him."

"For George Andah to come back again in Awutu Senya West constituency, we prefer COVID-19," they noted.

The NPP youth group indicated that "George Andah went insulting community elders at Bawuanum, used his walking stick to beat one of our polling station executives near the church premises, told NPP party people to keep quiet when they see NDC guys being assisted to get employment or assistance, engineered the suspension of constituency party executives."

The added: "George Andah allegedly used campaign funds to erect security installation at his house at Prampram which cost almost GH¢120,000, made an advance payment of GH¢8,000 for victory party when we needed money to secure the victory in the first place" stating that the former MP gave NPP slots into police, prisons, army, fire service and other employment opportunities to Accra Boys and girls."