We will abolish e-levy if we win in 2024 - NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Speaking at a demonstration against the levy in Accra, Mr. Nketia who’s popularly known as General Mosquito said the NDC will cancel it.

“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition. But we will not sit and watch the government to keep robbing us. The E-levy is not taxation, it is daylight robbery. The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms?”

“The fire will keep burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity,” he added.

He noted the opposition party will repeal the E-Levy “in an unlikely event that E-levy is passed.”

“We will abolish it within the first 100 days we assume power. It is not taxation. It is daylight robbery. Taking people’s capital from their pockets,” he added.