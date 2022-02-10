RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We will abolish e-levy if we win in 2024 - NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has promised that should they win in 2024, they will abolish the controversial e-levy.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah
NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

He said the tax is extortionate in nature and not good for Ghanaians.

Speaking at a demonstration against the levy in Accra, Mr. Nketia who’s popularly known as General Mosquito said the NDC will cancel it.

“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition. But we will not sit and watch the government to keep robbing us. The E-levy is not taxation, it is daylight robbery. The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms?”

“The fire will keep burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity,” he added.

He noted the opposition party will repeal the E-Levy “in an unlikely event that E-levy is passed.”

Asiedu Nketia joins NDC protest
Asiedu Nketia joins NDC protest Pulse Ghana

“We will abolish it within the first 100 days we assume power. It is not taxation. It is daylight robbery. Taking people’s capital from their pockets,” he added.

The NDC Youth Wing organized the demonstration against the e-levy and it will go through some of the principal streets of Accra.

