His comments come after the IGP called on the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson to desist from meddling in the internal affairs of Ghana.
We won't allow such lawlessness — John Boadu dares British High Commissioner
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has dared the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, to respond to the questions posed to her by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare following her engagement in Ghana's internal affairs.
He said a tweet by Ms. Thompson on a recent arrest of the pressure group #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, amounts to interference.
In a throng worded statement, the IGP said Harriet Thompson should focus on issues happening in her country and not Ghana.
To John Boadu, he said he supports the letter from the IGP as the posture of the British High Commissioner was nothing to write home about.
Speaking on Acra-based Asempa FM, he said "Maybe the kind of words IGP used in his letter may be harsh but sometimes the attitude of these Commissioners is just not right. I am not sure they will even entertain such tweets in their country. We cannot be in the same country and allow someone to make treasonable comments.
"Such comments may not be accepted in the UK and so she expects us to allow such lawlessness in the country. Dampare is doing his work and so it is important that we allow him to work. If the Commissioner has any comment, then she should pass it."
He added: "These High Commissioners who come here should not be seen as powerful. We've even had high Commissioners who engaged in domestic affairs of the country. And so let's not see the white people as too powerful. Those times, when you check the history of our country, some of these Commissioners will not even qualify for assemblymen in their countries."
