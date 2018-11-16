Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC

The 9th National Annual Congress of the NDC which will be held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre will see 65 aspirants consisting of 59 males and six females contesting various national executive positions of the party.

  • Published:
play

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that vigilante groups within the party will not be entertained at the National Delegates Congress over the weekend.

Alex Segbefia, Chairman of the NDC Congress Planning Committee, said no vigilante group will be employed by the party to provide security.

“The security sub-committee is taking account of all security for the congress and so we are not entertaining within the security sub-committee any groupings", he said.

He said the party faithful will not witness some of the scenes that ensued during the regional elections were some vigilante groups were hired by some of the aspirants to provide security.

READ ALSO: Get to know the aspirants for NDC's National Organiser

play

“Everything is under one heading, that is, the security sub-committee with very senior stalwart people who have dealt with security for years in control of what is happening", he said.

 

“We have contacted the regional command, they are fully aware and it’s safe to say that there will be security presence of a level that will meet the number of people that are coming and everything will be under control.”

The 9th National Annual Congress of the NDC which will be held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre will see 65 aspirants consisting of 59 males and six females contesting various national executive positions of the party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government
Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget
Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama
Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption
Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates
Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Politics

Finance Minister presents 2019 budget today
Tourism Ministry to spend $14m on capacity building and branding
Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives
I've executed over 2000 projects - Hawa Koomson brags
Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
X
Advertisement