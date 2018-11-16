We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that vigilante groups within the party will not be entertained at the National Delegates Congress over the weekend.

Alex Segbefia, Chairman of the NDC Congress Planning Committee, said no vigilante group will be employed by the party to provide security.

“The security sub-committee is taking account of all security for the congress and so we are not entertaining within the security sub-committee any groupings", he said.

He said the party faithful will not witness some of the scenes that ensued during the regional elections were some vigilante groups were hired by some of the aspirants to provide security.

“Everything is under one heading, that is, the security sub-committee with very senior stalwart people who have dealt with security for years in control of what is happening", he said.





“We have contacted the regional command, they are fully aware and it’s safe to say that there will be security presence of a level that will meet the number of people that are coming and everything will be under control.”

The 9th National Annual Congress of the NDC which will be held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre will see 65 aspirants consisting of 59 males and six females contesting various national executive positions of the party.