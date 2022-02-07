The demonstration dubbed 'Yentua demonstration' is against the government's proposed E-levy.
We won't join NDC's 'Yentua' demo against 1.75% E-levy – #FixTheCountry campaigners
The campaigners of the #FixTheCountry have declined the call by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to join its protest against the 1.75% electronic transaction levy (E-levy) policy on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
The demonstration is expected to start at 7:00 am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.
The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, said the youth are "frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country as a result of the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.
The #FixTheCountry Movement in a statement responding to the calls by the NDC asking the group to join the protest said it rather wants to build a multi-sectoral and non-partisan coalition against the E-levy.
It said "In light of these, we think that the time has come for us to build a multi-sectoral and non-partisan coalition against the E-Levy. #FixTheCountry is committed to leading that process."
It also encouraged "all actors and political parties, including the NDC to continue to oppose the E-Levy vigorously, including holding the front of the opposition with their representatives in Parliament.
"We think that the NDC can effectively cripple the government's agenda in Parliament, if they maintain their commitment to the course, without settling or negotiating away the people's opposition to the levy."
The Movement stated that "the E-Levy and the fact that it has been proposed and is being forced down our throats despite all opposition to it, is a symptom of our perverted democracy that thrives on a winner-takes-all mentality. We have seen our people taken for granted one tax after another, one bad governance after another. Several groups joined the NDC to oppose the Communication Service Tax in 2008, yet when they won power in 2008, they made no attempts to repeal that tax. In fact, they passed an amendment law in 2013, to expand the scope of that tax."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh