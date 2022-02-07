We won't join NDC's 'Yentua' demo against 1.75% E-levy – #FixTheCountry campaigners

The demonstration is expected to start at 7:00 am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, said the youth are "frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country as a result of the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

The #FixTheCountry Movement in a statement responding to the calls by the NDC asking the group to join the protest said it rather wants to build a multi-sectoral and non-partisan coalition against the E-levy.

It said "In light of these, we think that the time has come for us to build a multi-sectoral and non-partisan coalition against the E-Levy. #FixTheCountry is committed to leading that process."

It also encouraged "all actors and political parties, including the NDC to continue to oppose the E-Levy vigorously, including holding the front of the opposition with their representatives in Parliament.

"We think that the NDC can effectively cripple the government's agenda in Parliament, if they maintain their commitment to the course, without settling or negotiating away the people's opposition to the levy."