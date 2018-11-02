news

The former NASARA Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamaal Deen has indicated that the Nana Addo government won't borrow recklessly like the previous NDC administration.

He said the wanton borrowing that went on in the administration of John Mahama will never happen under the NPP.

Deen, who is also a deputy Communications Director of the NPP, said this in defence of the recent criticisms of the government's increasing borrowing.

“How do you expect us not to borrow when you messed the economy. The fact is that borrowing is not bad per se, however, reckless borrowing is bad and we won’t engage in that kind”, he said.

READ ALSO: 4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in opposition

Former President John Mahama had accused the Nana Addo government of being hypocritical on the issue of loans.

He said, in opposition, the NPP made it look like borrowing was evil, and that they could administer the country without borrowing money.

But after coming into office, the former President noted that the NPP is not only running away from all they said about borrowing but they are also denying their own quotations on the issue.