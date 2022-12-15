'We’ll cut you to size' - Victor Smith warns 'stubborn' Asiedu Nketiah

According to the former UK and Ireland High Commissioner, he, the Council of Elders of the party, and even the former President of the Republic and 2020 flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama tried on separate occasions to talk Nketiah out of attempting to unseat Ofosu Ampofo, but he wouldn’t listen.

“He called me and I told him to stay because that could bring some problems to the party and he didn’t listen. John Mahama called him he didn’t listen. He was referred to the Council of Elders and they spoke to both of them but he didn’t listen,” Victor Smith said on Onua TV/FM’s Maakye Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

He could not fathom what is Nketiah’s motivation to become the NDC’s national chairman at all costs after being the General Secretary for close to two decades.

“You’ve been there as General Secretary for 17 years, what is it that you couldn’t do as General Secretary that you now want to do?

“Is it that he wants us to go to opposition so that he becomes a leader of the party?” he quizzed as quoted by 3news.com.

He however added that the party would welcome and work with Nketiah if he succeeds in becoming the national chairman.

“If he had stayed where he was, nobody would have contested him. All those vying for the position started talking to people when he said he won’t go again.

“If the delegates choose him, we’ll work with him but if he tries to do anything untoward, we’ll cut him to size. If you try to ditch the party by pursuing your parochial interest, we’ll cut you to size and this goes to everybody.”