We’ll fix the economy and win the 2024 elections – John Boadu

This, he said, will provide the grounds for the ruling party to extend its mandate for another four years.

In an interview with Evans Mensah on Joy News, Mr. Boadu said Ghanaians will start seeing the impact of the measures the government has put in to revive the economy soon.

He explained that most of the problems facing the government are a result of global circumstances which Ghana was not left out.

But for the initiatives in the agricultural sector such as values addition to crops among others, Ghana’s situation, Mr Boadu believes could have worsened.

When this is done, John Boadu foresees that the people of Ghana will see the need to repose confidence in the party for another four-year term.

“It depends on how well we will also be able to put together our communication… we will be able to put together how things are and the way forward and hope for the future,” he added.

John Boadu’s comments comes on the back of the research conducted by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) which concluded that the current challenges facing the country make the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) highly probable to take over power in the 2024 elections.