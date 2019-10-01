According to him, the party will appoint the losing aspirants to positions if Ghanaians retain the NPP in power.

He urged the aspirants who lost the parliamentary primaries to remain resolute and support the winning candidate to win the 2020 polls.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, he said: "By the end of the day the one who will win get more votes, it's going to be a win for the party, there won't be a loser. We are calling on the other people who will not make it support the candidate, thank God we are in power definitely in governance, there are a lot of positions that some of them will be put into."

"Sometimes they may not call you honourable MP but where you will be put into will be a very responsible position that you can use to empower our people.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed

He urged the losing candidates not to contest the elections as an independent.

"Our party people should remain very resolute, the one who will win, they shouldn't be perturbed, we will see where we will fix them," he added.

The NPP on Saturday, September 28, 2019, held parliamentary primaries in constituencies it has no Members of Parliament (often referred to as orphan constituencies).

The polls were conducted in 100 constituencies, however, primaries in six constituencies were put on hold.

A total of 283 aspirants were given the green light to contest in Saturday’s Parliamentary primaries. Out of the 283 aspirants, it is only 28 of them that are female.

Some top government officials, including the Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yanka, Deputy Energy Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and NABCO CEO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, emerged victoriously.