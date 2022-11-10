We'll impeach Nana Addo if he fails to remove Ofori-Atta after censure — Muntaka

Speaking on the motion that seeks to censure Ofori-Atta, Muntaka said the President will have no choice but to heed the will of Parliament on the matter.

"Let's pray tomorrow we get two-thirds and then President Nana Addo says that 'o, even though two-thirds of you have said that I should remove him I'm not removing him, I can assure you, the next day we'll file another process to remove the President from office.

"That means now the problem of the country has moved from the Finance Minister to the President himself. So now we'll move the heat from the Minister you can't remove to you yourself and then we'll start the process. And interestingly it's the same two-thirds that you'll need to remove the President. So if he won't remove the Minister then he will have to be removed," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He explained that "One thing I can assure you is that this is a game of politics, if we can get two-thirds to remove the Minister for Nana Addo, you can rest assured that that same two-thirds will be ready to remove the President.

"Because if that two-thirds will not remove the President, they will not remove his Minister especially as he has publicly said he's supporting him, he's giving him all the praises and what have you, if we succeed by the grace of God and we get the two-thirds and the President doesn't act, that two-thirds will remove the President."

About 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs demanded the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta over the current economic hardships.

They threatened to boycott government business in parliament should the president fail to fulfill their demands.