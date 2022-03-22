We'll name and prosecute corrupt officials — Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Corruption League Table in Accra on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, he said "We will be measuring corruption, we will be ascertaining the breeding of corruption, we will be naming and shaming peddlers of corruption, we will be examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives and taking punitive and remedial measures to crack down corruption through prosecution and asset recoveries."

He stated that all public institutions, departments, and agencies will be required to prepare and submit Integrity Plans intended at assessing deficiencies in all their activities to determine their vulnerability and exposure to corrupt practices.

"It is time to move beyond the composite annual ranking of countries on corruption drop list to our own local narrative," he noted.

The government intended to lessen the burden on existing anti-corruption agencies and remove the institutional roadblocks that exist as hindrances to the fight against corruption.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana was established after an act of the Parliament of Ghana passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill in 2017.