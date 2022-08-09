We’ll resist any attempt by you to disenfranchise Ghanaians - CDD-Ghana to EC

The Programmers Officer at the CDD-Ghana, Paul Abrampah in an interview with GHOne said his outfit will resist the EC.

“We are not against any system that the Electoral Commission puts in place to support its activities but we are against a system that will disenfranchise a couple of people from voting.”

“The Constitution itself gives criteria, it doesn’t give a wholesale voting system. That is why it says Ghanaians 18-year and above with sound mind. Then it gives the Electoral Commission the mandate to verify the people who are 18-year and above”.

He continued: “Our problem with seating at CODEO or CDD-Ghana is that we will make sure that using the National Identification Card does not disenfranchise people which is against the Constitution.”

The Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare earlier said the Ghana Card will be a requirement for voting in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Joy News, the EC official opined that without a Ghana Card, one will not be registered to vote.

He has thus warned prospective voters to obtain their Ghana Cards.

"Commission in collaboration with our partners took the decision that now let us have the Ghana Card as the main requirement.

"So what this means is that as soon as you acquire your Ghana Card with a continuous registration, you just go to our district office where you are located then you go and register and your name will be put on the roll of voters," he said.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe also backed the point raised by Dr. Bossman that the Ghana card will be the sole identity for registration.