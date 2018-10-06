Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral


Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral

Rufftown Record's Eborny replacement, Shay, exposed her butt whilst performing on stage at the Miss Ghana 2018 beauty pageant.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to troll musician Wendy Shay after indecent photos of her flooded social media.

READ MORE: You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay

Rufftown Record's Eborny replacement, Shay, exposed her butt whilst performing on stage at the Miss Ghana 2018 beauty pageant.

She has however denied the photos were hers in a post on Instagram, accusing people of hiding behind the internet to cause mischief.

She wrote:  “…people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me.” She continued by adding:, “Hiding behind the internet and sharing photoshopped images of me will not bring me down.”

She clams haters in a bid to tarnish her image have photoshopped her pictures and leaked them online. This comes off quite confusing as there a video of her bending and shaking her bum towards the audience.

READ MORE: Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage

Despite her denial, many seem less inclined to believe her and have taken to Twitter to troll her.

See of the tweets below:

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ex-Minister: Oye Lithur makes first TV appearance after divorce petition Ex-Minister Oye Lithur makes first TV appearance after divorce petition
Politics: Stop "thoughtless and mischievous fabrication" against me: Mahama Politics Stop "thoughtless and mischievous fabrication" against me: Mahama
Issues: Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov't Issues Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov't
Education: NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS Education NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS
Assembly Election: NPP makes dramatic U-turn on election of MMDCEs Assembly Election NPP makes dramatic U-turn on election of MMDCEs
Investigations: Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students Investigations Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students

Recommended Videos

Politics: Ghana is safe with my government — Akufo-Addo Politics Ghana is safe with my government — Akufo-Addo
Politics: NDC is the only party that has developed Ghana - John Mahama Politics NDC is the only party that has developed Ghana - John Mahama
$278m Terminal 3: 'Mahama should tell that cost to dogs' - Ken Agyapong $278m Terminal 3 'Mahama should tell that cost to dogs' - Ken Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Admission NPP has disappointed me - Ken Agyapong confessesbullet
2 Elections 2020 I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Investigations Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's...bullet
4 Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption –...bullet
5 Postmortem Mahama reveals why NDC lost parliamentary seats to...bullet
6 Issues Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against...bullet
7 Accusations Terminal 3 shouldn't cost $278m, Mahama lied -...bullet
8 Infrastructure Nana Addo has abandoned all my projects -...bullet
9 Appraisal Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP –...bullet
10 Violence 8 arrested for beating policeman in Mankessimbullet

Related Articles

Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay
Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage
Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
Wendy Shay Critics of my live band performance have ear problems – Singer
Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet
Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school
Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend
Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Queen of Ghana Comedy Is Jacinta the most underrated comedienne in Ghana?

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Political Power 'Exposed' NPP used lies to win 2016 election – Mahama
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Governance My gov't has been inspiring to Ghanaians - Nana Addo
NDC Elections I didn't embezzle Rattray Park cash - Kojo Bonsu
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt
X
Advertisement