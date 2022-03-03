We're are establishing a solid foundation for economic takeoff so be patient – Nana Addo

Nana Addo stated that "As we prepare to celebrate 65 years of Independence from the British colonial power on the theme; Working together, Bouncing back better, let us eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness, acts that will only retard our forward march.

"We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides and we must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go."

He also admonished Ghanaians to eschew acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness to ensure the effective promotion of national development.

"We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day so too national prosperity will not come overnight.