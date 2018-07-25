We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia

news

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the NPP-led government has brought a lot of comfort to Ghanaians by their economic policies.

He said such reliefs are reflecting in the pockets of Ghanaians.

The impact of these interventions, which include the largest ever reduction in electricity tariffs and the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, have been felt in every household in the country, and has brought significant relief to all, according to the Vice President.



Vice President Bawumia made the statement when he gave the Keynote Address at the 2018 National Policy Summits at Kumasi on Monday 23rd July, 2018.

“Government’s economic policies have not only seen an improvement in the macroeconomic indicators, it has also provided relief to ordinary Ghanaians such as parents, kayayei, the elderly teacher trainees, nursing trainees, unemployed graduates and many more", he said.

Enumerating some of the interventions, and the financial benefits that have been transferred to the pockets of many Ghanaians, Vice President Bawumia stated:



“If we take the reduction in electricity tariffs and quantify the amount involved, we would realize that for 2018 alone, the overall expected average annual savings on electricity bills for Residential and Non-Residential customers as well as industries will amount to over GHC1.8 billion. This is money that government has put in people’s pockets indirectly."



“As government pays for the cost of flagship programmes such as Fertilizer subsidy, Planting for Food and Jobs, subsidy for BECE candidates, Free SHS, the expanded school feeding programme, the expanded livelihood empowerment against poverty (LEAP), restoration of nursing and teacher trainee allowances, national entrepreneurship and innovation programmes for start-ups, it is directly and indirectly putting money in people’s pockets."

"The total amount of money that government has saved the Ghanaian people from paying for these particular programmes is in excess of GHc2 billion", he added.