Speaking after his victory, the former General Secretary of the NDC appreciated the delegates for their immense support adding that the new leaders will in the next election 2024 wrestle power from the NPP.
We’re prepared to unseat NPP – Asiedu Nketiah
Newly elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has cautioned the incumbent administration New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the newly elected national officers are keen to lay down their lives for the party's electoral victory in 2024.
“We are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to achieve victory,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said, adding that “wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty. Looking at the array of executives elected today I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant, we cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”
Aseidu Nketiah also admonished all party members to be united and shy away from bitterness to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.
“We are not taking the confidence for granted, Ghana is in crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads. What we need is unity, we pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”
The immediate past general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won Saturday’s election after he beat the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
