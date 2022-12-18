We’re prepared to unseat NPP – Asiedu Nketiah

“We are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to achieve victory,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said, adding that “wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty. Looking at the array of executives elected today I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant, we cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”

Aseidu Nketiah also admonished all party members to be united and shy away from bitterness to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

“We are not taking the confidence for granted, Ghana is in crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads. What we need is unity, we pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”