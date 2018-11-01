Pulse.com.gh logo
What does the NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020?

Many within the NDC have thus called on delegates to elect executives who will revamp the party at the base to win back the love and support of the people.

Article 44 (a) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constitution states that when the party is in opposition, it shall elect its flag bearer 24 months (2 years) ahead of a national election.

The practice over the years has been that, after every four years, elections are conducted from the branch level to the national level before a national congress to elect flagbearer, set out in Article 42 of the NDC constitution.

This means that by end of December 2018, the party must seal all internal elections including the flag bearer election to pave way for the election of parliamentary candidates for the next parliamentary elections.

READ MORE: Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as "idiots" - Mahama

Over the weekend, the NDC elected former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, has been elected as the National Women's Organiser and former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North, George Opare Addo, as the National Youth Organiser.

Many within the party have thus called on delegates to elect executives who will revamp the party at the base to win back the love and support of the people.

Dr Bissiw won with 446 votes to depose the incumbent Hajia Zaynab Mahama who had 252 votes.

Other contenders Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira managed to get 16 and 11 votes respectively.

Two other persons who were elected as deputy women's organizers were Maame Efua Sekyi Addo, 271 votes and Abigail Elorm 249 votes.

Opare Addo successfully defeated two other contenders, Yaw Brogya Gyemfi and Wonder Madillo with 523 votes as against their 396 and 74 votes respectively.

Edem Agbana, 396 votes and Ruth Dela Sedoh, 341 votes were also elected deputy national youth organisers.

Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw has called on party members to unite for victory in the upcoming 2020 elections.

READ MORE: Joblessness is on the increase under Nana Addo - Hannah Bissiw

The party's humiliating defeat at the 2016 polls has largely been attributed to growing apathy.

Until the die is cast completely on December 7, to elect a flagbearer, the delegates will remain the centre of attraction for each candidate.

But some members of the party has variously referred to recommendations in the Kwesi Botchwey report, insisting it must be implemented.

One may ask what does the newly elected NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020?

