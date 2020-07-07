According to the Suame MP, he is surprised the NDC flagbearer chose her because there are more experienced and competent women in the NDC than Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

“If he [John Mahama] wanted a woman, when they were mentioning some women who have demonstrable competence who have risen through this House to establish themselves firmly in the feminist [sphere], one such person could have been Hanna Tetteh”, he told the Parliamentary press corps on Tuesday, 7 July 2020.

“She has been an MP before”, he said, adding: “She has been a Minister of Foreign Affairs. So, she has learned the rules. So, she could have complemented President Mahama”.

“The former Attorney General is also there – Marietta Brew. She is also a solid lady. But you ask yourself: ‘What value is this woman [Prof Opoku-Agyemang] bringing to that ticket?’ And that’s where I find it extremely difficult”, the Suame MP wondered.

“I mean, the woman is a calm woman, a woman of poise and speaks good English, but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket to ensure quality improvement in the governance?

“And let’s not forget, perish him that, If John Mahama becomes the president and the next day he is no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the president?”, he asked.

“This has nothing to do with her personally but we are talking about quality in governance.”