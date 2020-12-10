He questioned the Ghana Freedom Party’s candidate’s aim of being on the 2020 election ballot paper if she did not intend to win.

According to him, Akua Donkor’s loud jubilation at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s residence at Nima after he was declared the winner of the presidential election made mockery of her.

“What was she doing on the ballot; if she was so happy he won, why challenge President Akufo-Addo?” Kwesi Pratt queried.

He then suggested that madam Donkor should have join president Akufo-Addo’s campaign team rather than pretend to be competing with him when in fac, she is ‘in bed’ with him.

Adomonline.com reported him as saying that the action by Akua Donkor has shown how democratically unprincipled some persons parading as potential Ghanaian leaders are.

Akua Donkor paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, December 9.

The controversial politician went there to congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential elections.

In a post on social media, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency shared a video of Akua Donkor in Nana Addo's office.

Several media outlets have called the elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, estimating that he will win 51.7% of the total valid votes cast.