What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful


What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful

Alban Bagbin is one of the presidential aspirant for the NDC ahead of the 2020 polls.

play

When the history of Parliament is written, one parliamentarian who will stand tall among all members of parliament (MPs), is the current second  leader of the House, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

He is the only person who currently holds the record as having served both as the Minority Leader, during the Fourth Parliament, and the Majority Leader, during the Fifth Parliament.

He is currently the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Bagbin also served in various ministerial capacities, including helmsman at the Health Ministry under late President Atta Mills.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei

He was the Minister for Health until February 2013 when Sherry Ayittey took over the position.

He is also the MP for Nadowli Kaleo in the Upper West region.

Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries.

He became the Majority leader in parliament in 2009. Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by Atta Mills.

play

 

He has also been confirmed as Majority leader of Parliament under President Mahama's tenure of office, he succeeded Dr Benjamin Kunbuor who was appointed as the Minister of Defense.

READ MORE: Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are against Mahama

Alban Bagbin is one of the presidential aspirant for the NDC ahead of the 2020 polls.

Some organisers of the NDC are making a special request to the echelon of the party to allow Alban Bagbin, to go unopposed for the party's approaching presidential primaries.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law in Accra after which he was called to the bar in 1982.

