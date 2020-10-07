According to the Minority, the alleged investigation into the missing excavators has yielded no results.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Minority Spokesperson on the Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu described as worrying, the failure of government to institute a full scale investigation into the matter months after sector minister Professor Frimpong Boateng assured the house of retrieving the missing excavators.

He assured Ghanaians that should John Mahama win in December, he will make sure a full investigation will be launched on the matter.

“When President Mahama comes, he has the executive power to ensure that the proper is done, and this will be done transparently, the investigation will be done, the report will come out, recommendations will be followed strictly to ensure that the real owners of the excavators get back their things.”

We’ll track down missing excavators and return them to rightful owners – Mahama

Hundreds of excavators seized from illegal miners went missing from the warehouse where they were kept earlier this year.

News of the missing excavators got many, including the media coalition against galamsey and Occupy Ghana, asking questions about the integrity of the sector Minister.