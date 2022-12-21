ADVERTISEMENT
‘Why are we entertaining such nonsense’; Ofori-Atta must go – Subin MP

Evans Effah

One of the leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators who want Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta sacked says the embattled minister must leave quietly after the passage of the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, December 21.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

In an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi said the Finance Minister would have been fired long ago in a serious and civilised democracy.

He opined that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s failure and inability to meet some revenue targets would have cost him his job long ago.

“…these are major policy failures that in any civilized democracy, Ken Ofori-Atta will not stand on his feet. Why are we entertaining such nonsense,? Excuse my French” he stated.

Responding to claims that some MPs may be doing this for personal reasons, he replied “what have we got against him as a person? You brought something to us, we are talking about those issues and you forget about this and say because we want to unseat somebody in the constituency just because you have failed?

The NPP MP is one of about 80 other Majority lawmakers who are demanding Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is a cousin to the Finance Minister pleaded with the MPs to hold on and allow Mr. Ofori-Atta to finish with the IMF bailout agreement and the 2023 Budget presentation.

But Mr. Ofori-Atta still remains in office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boakye Antwi also said he and his colleague MPs are unfaced by threats of losing their parliamentary seats.

Nobody made me an MP, Akufo-Addo did not make me an MP. God made me an MP, I was elected just as Akufo-Addo was elected so nobody should dare threaten anybody. When you veer into that realm you even muddy the waters more…I contested the primaries like Akufo-Addo contested the primaries to become President,” he said.

He noted that they will continue to hold high the interest of the party and ensure the Minister is dismissed.

