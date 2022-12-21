‘Why are we entertaining such nonsense’; Ofori-Atta must go – Subin MP

He opined that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s failure and inability to meet some revenue targets would have cost him his job long ago.

“…these are major policy failures that in any civilized democracy, Ken Ofori-Atta will not stand on his feet. Why are we entertaining such nonsense,? Excuse my French” he stated.

Responding to claims that some MPs may be doing this for personal reasons, he replied “what have we got against him as a person? You brought something to us, we are talking about those issues and you forget about this and say because we want to unseat somebody in the constituency just because you have failed?”

The NPP MP is one of about 80 other Majority lawmakers who are demanding Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is a cousin to the Finance Minister pleaded with the MPs to hold on and allow Mr. Ofori-Atta to finish with the IMF bailout agreement and the 2023 Budget presentation.

But Mr. Ofori-Atta still remains in office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boakye Antwi also said he and his colleague MPs are unfaced by threats of losing their parliamentary seats.

“Nobody made me an MP, Akufo-Addo did not make me an MP. God made me an MP, I was elected just as Akufo-Addo was elected so nobody should dare threaten anybody. When you veer into that realm you even muddy the waters more…I contested the primaries like Akufo-Addo contested the primaries to become President,” he said.