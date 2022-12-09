Why are you doing this to our party? – Anyidoho jabs Mahama for appealing for GHC10 MoMo

According to him, the party is expecting half a million willing Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds to donate.

“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of GHS10 each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate,” Mahama said in the video message.

But the move has angered Anyidoho and he said Mahama is embarrassing the NDC by seeking help from the public. According to him, the former President is no more the leader of the party and should not be the one to make the appeal for funds.

“As a former president, the party has given you the opportunity to be part of the council of elders for the party. So, don’t you know the party’s constitution? Why are you doing this to the party?” Anyidoho asked in an interview with Hello FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He argues that Mahama is overstepping and usurping the powers of the DNC’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

“Everybody knows the NDC constitution, the current leader of the party is Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo. As we are in opposition now, the National Chairman wears two hats, he is the chairman and the leader of the party.

“We work with laws. These are the things I speak about and people say I don’t like some people. Does he (Mahama) not know the party’s constitution?”