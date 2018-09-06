Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mould

news

The defeated Ashanti regional chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin, is urging delegates not to vote for Madam Betty-Mould Iddrisu as Chairperson for the party.

According to Yamin, she [Betty] will be the worst chairperson ever to lead the NDC going into the 2020 general elections.

He believes that Betty Mould in her present capacity as First Vice National Chairperson of the NDC has done too little to increase the fortunes of the NDC and therefore, does not deserve to be given even 20 votes when the delegates gather on October 20, 2018, to elect their national executives for the party.

He said Betty Mould masterminded his defeat during last Saturday's primaries of the NDC.

"Betty Mould Iddrisu came to the region to campaign against me. She openly told delegates not to vote for me and I have been voted against, giving me the free role to also pay her back by calling on delegates to vote against her national chairmanship bid," he said.

"She is not the person to be a national chairperson so I will also go all out to explain with evidence and tell party members not to go ahead and waste their time voting for her," he fumed on Accra-based Okay FM.

Yamin was defeated at the polls in his bid to become the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NDC.

He polled 611 to against Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, who won with 699, according to the statement of poll declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Joseph Yamin was widely tipped to win the election owning to his position as the former Ashanti regional secretary of the NDC, Deputy Ashanti regional minister and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister.

Before voting started, he was reported to have stormed Twebeboah Kodua Senior High School, where the party is holding its regional executive elections, with macho men.