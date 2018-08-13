Pulse.com.gh logo
Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on tour


Austerity Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour

However, sources from the Presidency says this directive is in line with a new clamp down on extravagance on government appointees from the President.

Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour play

Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo caused a stir on social media last week when news of an embargo on the use of convoys by Ministers that will tour the Ashanti Region with him sufficed.

This decision is believed to reduce the fleet of cars that travels in the Presidential convoy during the nationwide tour of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Later, pictures popped up of the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation and MP for Old Tafo, Dr Akoto Osei, outgoing Minister for Aviation, Cecelia Abena Dapaah, Environment and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng amongst others sitting in the branded STC bus.

The move has generated mixed reactions in the media with some section applauding it as a means of government cutting cost, while others have labelled it as a populist move by the government to divert attention from the numerous scandals that have engulfed it.

Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour play

Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour

 

However, sources from the Presidency says this directive is in line with a new clamp down on extravagance on government appointees from the President.

In June, President Nana Addo stopped all ministers of state and government officials from travelling abroad until further notice.

In a statement signed by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, she warned that only foreign affairs and regional integration minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway would be allowed to travel.

Though the reason stated in statement indicate the continuous travels of ministers, deputy ministers, MMDCEs and heads of government agencies are "disrupting government's domestic work", however, sources say its part of the new policy of austerity on political appointees.

