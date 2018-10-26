news

The former Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Joseph Yamin has dared Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako to make an attempt to stop former President John Mahama from going to schools in the region to campaign.

Following the riot at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said he will stop Mahama from doing politics in the Senior High Schools (SHS) to campaign against the free SHS policy.

He stated that Mahama is "desperate and a joke" to win power.

"I dare John Mahama to try the Ashanti Region with his school politics – we will stop him – I will stop him – I have done it before on several occasions.

"If John Mahama does something small I will do something big – whatever he does, I will do more – even when he was president I did not fear, how much more now that he is just a candidate," he stressed.

But Joseph Yamin has challenged Wontumi to stop bragging in the region. He described Antwi Boasiako as an empty barrel who make unnecessary noise to get attention.

"Tell Chairman Wontumi to stop bragging. There is no way bragging Wontumi can stop Mahama from campaigning in schools in Ashanti Region if he is willing to do so. Wontumi is an empty barrel and always make unnecessary noise to get attention. Wontumi will know his size when former President Mahama takes his tour in the region," he said.