Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin

Joseph Yamin has challenged Wontumi to stop bragging in the Ashanti region.

play

The former Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Joseph Yamin has dared Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako to make an attempt to stop former President John Mahama from going to schools in the region to campaign.

Following the riot at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said he will stop Mahama from doing politics in the Senior High Schools (SHS) to campaign against the free SHS policy.

He stated that Mahama is "desperate and a joke" to win power.

play

 

READ MORE: Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi

"I dare John Mahama to try the Ashanti Region with his school politics – we will stop him – I will stop him – I have done it before on several occasions.

"If John Mahama does something small I will do something big – whatever he does, I will do more – even when he was president I did not fear, how much more now that he is just a candidate," he stressed.

But Joseph Yamin has challenged Wontumi to stop bragging in the region. He described Antwi Boasiako as an empty barrel who make unnecessary noise to get attention.

Joseph Yamin play

Joseph Yamin
 

READ MORE: I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman

"Tell Chairman Wontumi to stop bragging. There is no way bragging Wontumi can stop Mahama from campaigning in schools in Ashanti Region if he is willing to do so. Wontumi is an empty barrel and always make unnecessary noise to get attention. Wontumi will know his size when former President Mahama takes his tour in the region," he said.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

