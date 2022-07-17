Wontumi should cool down, he doesn't own NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

The MP believes that Wontumi and other NPP Regional Executives who openly supported John Boadu should resign from their positions because they are part of the reason for disunity in the NPP

Kennedy Agyapong was speaking to the media after the counting of the ballot cast was done and the election winners were declared.

“Wontumi should cool down, he should cool down because he doesn’t own this political party. Yes because of the way he was behaving and whipping all Chairmen to raise their hands reluctantly. All of them have been embarrassed if it were somewhere all the Chairmen would have resigned.

I’ve learnt my lesson that the disunity in the party stems from the fact that leaders in the party openly support so this time I said to get unity in the party I’m not going to openly support anybody. If you’re good and the people believe in your work, they will vote for you. So I stayed away," the Asin North MP added.

Meanwhile, the incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has lost his position to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua.