Wontumi will lose NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman election – Ben Ephson

In an interview with TV3, he said happenings in the party will make the vociferous Wontumi lose.

“I think Wontumi will lose. After the first term, things were not going well within the party. We are doing some work there because I am writing a book, my 7th book on elections, part of it is towards the NPP’s flagbearership.”

“The party being thrown out of rented premise was the last straw, they felt very embarrassed. The NDC in the Ashanti region has been teasing them that Wontumi says he has so many thousands of cedis and you have not been able to even build. I will be very surprised if Wontumi wins.” 3news quoted Ben Ephson.

Speaking to journalists after his vetting in Kumasi on Thursday, May 19, he said he was able to gain more votes for the NPP in the past 8 years.

He said “Since 1992 to 2016 the elections have been different or every 8 years, elections change so the 2016 it was about 2.2million people who voted in Ashanti region

Pulse Ghana

“We have increased the votes in Ashanti region since I became the chairman by God’s grace. We have another strategy to break the 8.”

Chairman Wontumi filed for his nomination for re-election this week.

The forms were filed by his campaign team led by the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Aikens Addai-Poku.